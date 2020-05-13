Property and Transportation Committee Meeting SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON

1
Property and Transportation Committee Meeting
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON
DATE: Friday, May 15, 2020
TIME: 12:00 PM
PLACE: Outdoors Forever
4890 County Rd N
Mauston, WI 53948
I. Call Meeting to Order – Chairperson Darrell Hines
II. Discussion of School Forest
III. Discussion of Roof Replacement Above High School Gyms
IV. Update on Athletic Purchases
V. Adjourn

