Program's head says Iowa school shooting won't deter him
The founder of an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines says he will remain “all in on helping kids that are not reachable in so many peoples’ eyes” after he was wounded in last month’s shooting that killed…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Mark McMullen dies; he helped lead Packers, Associated Bank, stadium district
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM
Mark McMullen was an executive for the Green Bay Packers, Associated Bank and the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District.
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Feb. 21 Wisconsin primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 5, 2023 at 1:58 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 21 primary election.
-
President Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin next week to tout job growth
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2023 at 2:46 PM
Biden's visit will come one day after his State of the Union address in which the president is expected to outline job growth and falling inflation.
-
Bellevue man fatally injured Friday when Jeep leaves Glenmore Road, slams into bank of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM
Deputies are not revealing victim's name until they notify man's family members. Driver was critically injured. He died soon after, at local hospital.
-
There were no voting machine errors during the November 2022 general election in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM
Voting machines counted ballots accurately during the November 2022 general election, results of a new statewide audit show.
-
Atrium Health and Senior Living CEO faces federal fraud charges
by Bob Hague on February 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM
The CEO of a company that operated skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin faces multiple federal charges. Fifty-six year-old Kevin Breslin of Hoboken, New Jersey operated 24 facilities in the state as CEO of Atrium Health and […]
-
This documentary chronicles a 1966 student exchange in Kaukauna and Milwaukee. For 6...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Kaukauna High School, and area colleges and universities will host eight free screenings as part of Black History Month.
-
DHS immunization updates for kids in childcare centers and schools
by Bob Hague on February 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM
Kids in Wisconsin schools and childcare centers will now only be exempt from the chickenpox vaccine if a previous case was confirmed by a healthcare provider. Dr. Ryan Westergaard is chief medical officer with the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. […]
-
These 3 bills from a bipartisan group of lawmakers seek to improve Wisconsin's water...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM
Bills from a bipartisan group of lawmakers are aimed at improving Wisconsin's water quality, especially when it comes to nitrate and salt pollution.
