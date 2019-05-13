Producers Reminded to Report Prevented Planting, Failed Acres
The director of Wisconsin’s Farm Service Agency is reminding producers to report failed or prevented planting acres in order to establish or retain FSA program eligibility.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- St. Croix Chippewa tribe is facing $5.5 million fine for pocketing and misappropriating $1...8 hours ago
- Ex-Marine gets 10 years prison for role in fatal Oconto Co. crash that killed Cory Folts9 hours ago
- Corrections & Clarifications10 hours ago
- Grabarski, Eleanor VIola, Age 92 of Grand Marsh13 hours ago
- Don’t transport firewood this camping season13 hours ago
- No spoilers! Aaron Rodgers cameos on Game of Thrones Sunday night13 hours ago
- Kohl donates $10 million to UW’s La Follette School of Public Affairs13 hours ago
- Modjeski, John T. Age 66 of Mauston14 hours ago
- Union Center Man Arrested After Pulling into Nonexistent Driveway14 hours ago
- DFW, Midwest Dairy Planning Another ‘Dairy Experience Forum’3 days ago
- Dale Kooyenga – Wisconsin senator makes point, but goes overboard with birth cost re...4 days ago
- Ron Johnson – Yes, small businesses account for 99% of all Wisconsin companies7 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.