Prochnow, Gloria Marie, Age 85 of Friendship

Gloria Marie Prochnow, age 85, of Friendship, WI went home to Jesus on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born to the late Paul and Inna Klemke on June 30, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois.

On March 24, 1973, Gloria married John “JC” Prochnow, the love of her life. JC brought out her fearless side, challenging her to ride snowmobiles, motorcycles, try new things. They volunteered for many activities and organizations together, serving others for the past 46 years.

Gloria was a courageous woman who survived cancer, earned her GED in 1974 and went on to work as a Pharmacy Technician in Mundelein, IL for 25 years, until she and her husband JC retired in Friendship WI, in 2001.

She treasured her family and their time spent together. She loved reading, crafting, puzzles, her gardens, being a member of the Red Hat Society, and socializing with friends both old and new. She enriched the lives of everyone she met through the power of kindness and friendship.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Paul and Donald Klemke, son Carl Paglini Jr. and is survived by her husband JC, Josie her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, daughter Joann Tompkins-Winborn, son Gregory Paglini (Heidi), daughter Debbie Mohelnitzky (Ric) and daughter Dawn Paglini, 17 grandchild and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Tender Reflections Memory Care of Weston and Ascension at Home Hospice of Wausau, who demonstrated kindness and compassion while caring for her during her final days.

Please join Family and Friends to share your personal memories and celebrate Gloria’s life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, at Spot In the Woods, 1940 17th Ct, Friendship, Wisconsin 54613.

In honor of her memory, love for children, and spirit of giving, the family is asking those who attend to please bring an unwrapped toy, fuzzy blanket or children’s book, in lieu of flowers. These gifts will be donated to THE ADAM’S COUNTY ANGEL TREE PROGRAM, who will, in turn, distribute them to local families, so they can provide Christmas gifts to their children.

For Those Who Are Unable To Attend, Monetary Donations Can Be Sent By Mail to: The Angel Tree, P.O. Box 334, Adams, WI 53901.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

