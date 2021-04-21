"Private insurance gives better coverage" than under Medicaid expansion, GOP lawmaker says.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, says “Private insurance gives … better coverage” than people would get under a Medicaid expansion.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay activists express relief after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, but say it's the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2021 at 6:13 PM
"Today was a glimpse into what justice could potentially look like for police accountability," one local leader says.
I-41 closed in Washington County after multiple crashes occurred during burst of heavy...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 5:54 PM
Snowy conditions lead to a crash that has closed I-41 southbound in northern Washington County.
Serena Williams' investing in Milwaukee education technology startup Fiveable
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 5:19 PM
More than half a million students have used Fiveable in the last 30 days, according to the company.
Dozens of Wisconsin employers are offering vaccines to their workers. Some companies pay...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM
Arranging for people to get COVID-19 vaccines at work is convenient for employees and gives employers a sense of how many will get the vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Brown County: Walk-ins available at Prevea UWGB clinic;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2021 at 4:12 PM
After months of limited vaccine supply and telling residents to wait for their turn, local health systems said people can now find same-day or next-day appointments.
Earth Day 2021: Here are 5 ways you can show the planet some love
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on April 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM
This Earth Day, learn a few new habits you can adopt into your everyday life that will have a positive impact on you and the environment.
The bay of Green Bay, the world's largest freshwater estuary, could become a national...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2021 at 2:52 PM
The designation process is long, but if things go to plan, the reserve could be established by the end of 2024.
Ticket from Tiger Woods' pro debut in Milwaukee will fetch thousands at auction
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2021 at 12:47 PM
A graded full ticket from Tiger Woods' pro debut in 1996 is expected to command $10,000 or more at auction next month.
