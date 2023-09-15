Pritzker Military Archives Center stands out in rural Wisconsin
The Pritzker Military Archives Center is a project by billionaire Jennifer Pritzker and will be used to house books, art work and other military related documents for her museum and library in downtown Chicago.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
School District of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM
Speaker Vos threatens to cut all UW funding over plans to keep DEI staff
by Raymond Neupert on September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM
A threat to UW System funding over DEI. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday afternoon the University of Wisconsin System “will never get another nickel out of the Legislature” unless it cuts diversity, equity and inclusion […]
Football Game Intro: Mauston at Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM
Legislative leaders react to Planned Parenthood’s resumption of abortion care in...
by Bob Hague on September 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM
State legislative leaders reacted to news that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume offering abortion services next week. “We are celebrating the restoration of abortion access for Wisconsinites today, and we are of course going to […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/14
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM
Kaul files lawsuit following Senate vote to oust WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe
by Bob Hague on September 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM
As expected, legal action quickly followed a vote on the status of Wisconsin’s elections administrator. The Wisconsin State Senate voted 22-11 along partisan lines Thursday to not accept the appointment of Wisconsin Elections Commission […]
City of Mauston Administrator Randy Reeg Announces Resignation
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortions starting next Monday
by Bob Hague on September 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM
– Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume providing abortions next week. The announcement was made Thursday by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson “A ruling by the Dane County Circuit Court in July made […]
Billington, Maude Estella Age 98 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM
