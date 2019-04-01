Prison Fight Leads to Charge Against New Lisbon Correctional Inmate

A prison fight is leading to a charge of Battery by Prisoners, Use of a Dangerous Weapon against 58 year old Carl Grant of New Lisbon. On March 11th a New Lisbon Police officer was dispatched to the New Lisbon Correction Institution due to the fight. He talked to the victim who claimed he was attacked by Grant. Grant had allegedly used a shaving razor to cut the victims neck. The victim was able to get away and find a supervisor to help him out. The officer noticed cuts on the victims’ neck when he removed the bandages. The officer made contact with a witness who confirmed the victims’ story. The witness said he did not try to stop the fight but witnessed the victim bleeding profusely from his neck.

