Princeton Man Steals Car Tries Running Over People and Crashing Into Their Cars in Armenia Township

A Princeton man is facing multiple charges after stealing a car then allegedly using it to try and run people over and crash into other cars. On April 19th in the Town of Armenia 44 year old Ricardo Gayton showed up to one of the victims’ houses and asked if he could come in. The victim said he appeared intoxicated but slept in the house. He awoke and threatened the woman saying he would kill her. Gaytan then left the house and stole her car and drove it to the next door neighbors who were outside at a bonfire. One of the residents confronted Gayton about speeding into the driveway. Gayton then allegedly tried running over the bonfire occupants before crashing the stolen car into other vehicles causing significant damage. One of those nearly ran over was 2 year old child, according to the complaint. Fearing for safety one of the victims was able to get a firearm to scare Gayton away. Gayton returned to the residence the next day and he was apprehended by law enforcement. Gayton is facing multiple charges including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Operating Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Source: WRJC.com





