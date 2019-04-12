Princess Tea Party Takes Place This Saturday
The Princess tea party is taking place tomorrow in Mauston at the American Legion Post 81. There will be many special guests including famous princesses, pirates, and snowmen. A limited amount of tickets are available. Contact the castle at 608-847-6565 before 4pm tonight or visit wrjc.tix.com to order your tickets. There will be a dance party as well as dainty snacks served at the event. Attendees are invited to wear their favorite prince, or princess attires. It’s open to children of all ages although they must be accompanied by an adult.
Source: WRJC.com
