Primary voters will narrow field of 7 Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates

Voters will narrow a field of seven candidates for state Superintendent of Public Instruction. Absentee voting is already underway for Tuesday’s spring primary. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, appointed after longtime superintendent Tony Evers was elected governor, is not seeking another term. The candidates are Sheila Briggs, an assistant state school superintendent, Joe Fenrick, a […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.