Primaries determine mayoral matchups in Wisconsin cities

Tuesday’s primaries determined matchups for April’s mayoral elections in major Wisconsin cities. Incumbent Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, took away nearly 60% of the vote. Rhodes-Conway will face off against former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes, who received nearly 28% of the vote. In the primary for mayor of Green Bay, Brown County Director of Administration Chad […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.