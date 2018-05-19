Priest accused of assaulting child at least 100 times

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) – A retired priest is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting an altar boy when he served at a Fort Atkinson church beginning in 2006. Sixty-four-year-old Bill Nolan is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A $50,000 signature bond was set in Jefferson County Court Thursday. Nolan’s accuser, now 25, recently contacted authorities and told them he was assaulted by the priest at least 100 times from 2006 to 2010 when Nolan se…

