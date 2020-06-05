Pride flag to fly over state Capitol

The rainbow pride flag will fly over the Wisconsin State Capitol, beginning Friday afternoon. Governor Tony Evers said the flag will be raised during the month of June in recognition of Pride Month. It will be raised at 1 p.m. Friday and will fly over the Capitol until sunset on June 30, according to a […]

Source: WRN.com







