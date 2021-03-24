Prevea Health to close COVID-19 testing site at Brown County Fairgrounds on Sunday
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The last day of testing at the fairgrounds will be Sunday, March 28.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin lawmakers pass bills banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2021 at 12:02 AM
Republican lawmakers also sent Gov. Tony Evers a bill giving the Legislature control over COVID-19 relief funds, which Evers vowed to veto.
-
Prevea Health to close COVID-19 testing site at Brown County Fairgrounds on Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2021 at 11:23 PM
The last day of testing at the fairgrounds will be Sunday, March 28.
-
County, with help from the Packers, NWTC aims to use charity golf event to create $1...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM
Annual Brown County Children's Charity Golf Classic has ambitious goal to fund youth scholarships.
-
Top Wisconsin Republican says arresting perpetrators is likely the only thing that can be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2021 at 9:10 PM
Robin Vos, the leader of the Wisconsin Assembly, said Tuesday there is little the state can do about mass shootings other than arrest the perpetrators after they commit their crimes.
-
Drug Investigation in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 23, 2021 at 8:47 PM
-
Wisconsin Senate approves allowing bars and restaurants to sell drinks to go
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM
The Wisconsin Senate agreed Tuesday to allow people to buy to-go alcoholic drinks at bars, restaurants, grocers and liquor stores.
-
Fact check: Johnson errs claiming Senate had no violence Jan.6
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2021 at 8:18 PM
Johnson is drawing a largely meaningless distinction since protesters got into the Capitol by violently attacking police and breaking through windows.
-
DHS works to address vaccine hesitancy as eligibility expands
by Bob Hague on March 23, 2021 at 7:37 PM
Wisconsin public health officials are working to overcome vaccine hesitancy. Stephanie Schauer is Director of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Immunization Program. “There’s a number of reasons why folks may not want to step up and receive the […]
-
Green Bay middle, high schools to expand in-person classes to four days a week in April
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Green Bay schools reopened to in-person classes this month. A number of parents had insisted students need to be in school more than two days a week.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.