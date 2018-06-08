Press Release on June 7th Juneau County Interstate Accident

On Thursday, June 7th, at approximately 18:24, an injury crash occurred in Juneau County on I90

near Milepost 64 westbound.

preliminary information indicates that a westbound semi-truck came upon a pack of slow moving

vehicles. The driver of the semi swerved towards the ditch line, striking a guardrail before traveling

up an embankment. The trailer of the vehicle ruptured, spilling cargo across the roadway and

hillside. The driver, 57 year old Mark Solheim, of Minnesota was transported to Mile Bluff Medical Center before being air lifted to Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

Source: WRJC.com

