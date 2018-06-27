President’s Arrival Promises Tangled Traffic In Downtown Milwaukee

The Wednesday evening arrival of President Donald Trump means several downtown Milwaukee streets are being closed. Parking in the area near the Pfister Hotel is already restricted and tow trucks began removing cars at 6:00 A-M. Tangled traffic will get even worse. The president is arriving at the same time thousands are attending Summerfest and the Big Bang Fireworks show. Trump attends a Republican fundraiser Thursday morning, then will be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony at the location of the new Foxconn Technology plant in Mount Pleasant Thursday.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.