Presidente Mexican Kitchen loses liquor license; Green Bay council denies last-ditch effort
The City Council also approved $160 million in bonds for Green Bay Packaging and paved the way for construction of a new Burger King.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg, justices and governors pay tribute to Shirley Abrahamson9 hours ago
- Off-duty Racine officer shot, killed after jumping over bar to confront armed robber10 hours ago
- GOP activists prepare for Trump's re-election campaign in Wisconsin11 hours ago
- Packers announce 2019 Training Camp schedule15 hours ago
- Knudsen, Carl E. Age 96 of New Lisbon16 hours ago
- Juneau County Board Announces Minor Changes During June Meeting, Discusses Water Testing Â...17 hours ago
- Mauston Woman Faces Charges after It was Believed She was Dealing Drugs in Parking Lot17 hours ago
- Two off-duty Wisconsin police officers killed in separate incidents overnight19 hours ago
- 2019 Big Ten/ACC Womenâ€™s Basketball Challenge matchups announced21 hours ago
- Ron Johnson – Sen. Johnson in the ballpark with southern border crossing claim21 hours ago
- State Dairy Operations Among WDE’s Virtual Farm Tours24 hours ago
- Another Fair Week to Get Fieldwork Done24 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in itâ€™s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. â€“ WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.