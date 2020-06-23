President Trump will tape Green Bay town hall meeting with Fox News' Sean Hannity at Austin Straubel; masks required
The town hall meeting at Austin Straubel International Airport will be taped at 1:30 p.m. and air at 8 p.m.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Trump campaign returns to Wisconsin with Mike Pence visit focused on school choice,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2020 at 10:26 PM
Mike Pence visit kicks off big political week that includes Donald Trump trip to Marinette, Biden campaign virtual event and Marquette Poll release.
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers include record single day test results and 2.2% positive
by Bob Hague on June 23, 2020 at 8:45 PM
The total number of coronavirus tests reported by the Department of Health Services on Tuesday hit a new single-day high. And 2.2 percent of those 11,794 tests – or 263 – came back positive. That compared to 3.8 percent on Monday. The […]
Suspicious package found outside GOP field office in Hudson deemed not dangerous, State...
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM
A person walking outside a Republican Party field office Tuesday morning in Hudson reported a suspicious package authorities later deemed not dangerous.
Coree Woltering sets new Ice Age Trail record, running 1,200 miles in under 22 days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2020 at 7:39 PM
The ultrarunner finished the 1,200-mile trail on June 22, having averaged more than 50 miles per day over the previous three weeks.
Watch: WPS, We Energies peregrine falcon chicks learn to fly
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 23, 2020 at 6:38 PM
The falcons are part of a program hosted at WPS and We Energies plants across Wisconsin to provide a safe place for falcons to lay their eggs.
Wisconsin's economy rife with racial inequity, study finds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM
A recent analysis found significant gaps between Black and white Wisconsin residents along measures of employment and wealth.
Nearly all infected Wisconsin prison inmates have recovered from COVID-19
by Bob Hague on June 23, 2020 at 5:24 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections worked with the state Department of Health Services and Wisconsin National Guard to begin testing all staff and inmates for COVID-19, beginning on May 12. On Friday, mass testing was completed at 22 of the […]
Scamdemic: Wisconsin DOJ warns of pandemic-related scams
by Bob Hague on June 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM
There is no shortage of scams coming from the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisconsin Justice Department is sounding the alarm about contact tracing scams. Contact tracing is a key part of reducing the transmission of the coronavirus, but scammers may […]
