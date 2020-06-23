President Trump will hold Green Bay town hall meeting Thursday night
The town hall meeting at Austin Straubel International Airport will be hosted by Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
President Donald Trump to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine in northeast Wisconsin on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 4:03 AM
Trump's visit comes in the middle of his reelection bid against former Vice President Joe Biden.
-
President Trump will hold Green Bay town hall meeting Thursday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 4:02 AM
The town hall meeting at Austin Straubel International Airport will be hosted by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity
-
Holstein Association USA Virtual Meeting Slated for June 25
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
The National Holstein Association will host a Virtual Member Update Meeting on Thursday at 1:00 p.
-
Julia Nunes Selected as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
A Chippewa County woman has been crowned as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
-
New Line-Up of Speakers for PDPW's Weekly Dairy Signal
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is welcoming several new speakers to its Dairy Signal programs this week.
-
Winners of Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship Named
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Another five recent high school graduates have been chosen to receive the four-year, $10,000 college scholarship from Thomas H.
-
Clark County Investigating Horse Shootings
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Department are looking for the public's help in finding out who's responsible for shooting a pair of horses last week.
-
Expect sports to look very different this fall, says UW-Health doctor
by Raymond Neupert on June 22, 2020 at 11:42 PM
Even if professional sports get back in action this fall, expect things to look much different than in years past. Dr Jeff Pothof with UW Health says steps can be taken to increase hygiene among players and fans, keep fans separated, and to […]
-
Police departments, the biggest line item on local government budgets, receive a bigger...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2020 at 11:32 PM
Police departments are the most expensive line item on Wisconsin municipalities' budgets, receiving one out of every five dollars spent by local governments.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.