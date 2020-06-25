President Trump visits Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard
President Donald Trump visited Fincantieri Marinette Marine to tour the shipbuilding yard and make remarks.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Music festival originally billed as COVID Herd Immunity Fest planned for July 16-18 in...
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 25, 2020 at 10:43 PM
The three-day music festival was originally called the COVID Herd Immunity Fest but organizers changed the name to the July Mini Fest.
Packers Hall of Fame will reopen on Monday; masks and reserved time slots required
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM
Packers Hall of Fame guests will need to reserve a time for a 90-minute visit to ensure reduced capacity during the pandemic.
President Trump praises workers in visit to Fincantieri Marinette Marine, touts $5.5...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 10:16 PM
The trip to a key battleground state comes as Trump begins in earnest his campaign against Vice President Joe Biden.
Brown County coronavirus: Three deaths bring total to 42; one in 100 residents infected
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 10:13 PM
The county continues to be have the second highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 after Milwaukee.
President Trump to Marinette Marine: 'As long as I'm your president, America will never...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 9:59 PM
President Donald Trump toured and gave a speech at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette on Thursday.
President Trump speech at Fincantieri Marinette Marine: 'You're going to do things like...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 9:46 PM
President Donald Trump toured and gave a speech at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette on Thursday.
Attorney: Steven Avery has 'endured mental anguish of knowing he is innocent' in murder...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM
Steven Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, says he has spent 5,343 days in prison for what she describes as his "second wrongful conviction."
President Trump visits Green Bay for town hall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2020 at 9:10 PM
President Donald Trump came to northeastern Wisconsin to tout a Navy contract for a Marinette shipbuilder and a televised town hall with Fox News.
