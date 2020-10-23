President Trump to return to Wisconsin this weekend

President Donald Trump return to Wisconsin tomorrow with another airport rally. Just a week after a similar event at the airport in Janesville, the president will hold a rally at 7:00 Saturday night at Waukesha County Airport. Doors will open at 4:00, and those planning to attend must register on the campaign website, and must […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.