President Trump returns to Wisconsin for election eve rally in Kenosha, his 5th trip to the state in recent weeks
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told reporters Monday he was worried Trump’s visit to the Kenosha Regional Airport could cause COVID-19 to spread.
It's too late to mail back absentee ballots in Wisconsin, but you can still drop them off...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2020 at 12:20 AM
Missed the cutoff to mail your ballot? Here are options to be sure your vote counts in Wisconsin's election.
Wisconsin tops 30% average positivity rate as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The seven-day average of new daily cases hit an all-time high Monday of 4,463, more than six times the average reported two months ago.
Bail set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse at initial Kenosha court appearance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2020 at 9:01 PM
The father of a man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse spoke out at his initial court hearing Monday, saying militia groups might harbor Rittenhouse.
'He was a Green Bay treasure': Remembering singer-songwriter Dana Erlandson, dead at 64
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM
The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was a constant on the Green Bay music scene for more than 40 years.
Forensic genealogy led to Racine man's arrest in 1986 homicide of Lisa Holstead of Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM
Genetic genealogy uses DNA evidence from the scene to find a suspect's relatives and then investigators can narrow that list down to the suspect themselves.
'Latino voices will be heard': Hispanic voters are a rising electoral demographic in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2020 at 7:22 PM
"I'm seeing a level of excitement and motivation in our community that I have not seen before. So, Latino voices will be heard." Darryl Morin of Forward Latino.
Artists, musicians get a boost from state grants to boost industry hit hard by coronavirus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM
A Door County string ensemble working with Green Bay students and a mural project in Portage County are among recipients of a WEDC grant to help put the state's creative economy back to work.
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 6:17 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
