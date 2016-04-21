President-Elect Donald Trump Wins Electoral Victory

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (November 9, 2016) – Democrat Hillary Clinton, picture-left, was defeated by Republican Donald Trump, picture-right, in the Electoral system that elects presidents in the United States of America, following Popular Voting on Ballots by country residents. 270 Electoral Votes are needed to win. Unofficial, current, updated results indicate President-Elect Trump received 289 electoral votes to Clinton’s 228, according to the CBS tally.

Figures indicate Hillary Clinton may have received more total Popular Votes than Trump (Hillary 60,231,953 or 47.6% – Trump 59,893,663 or 47.4%), but the Electoral process is the final decider in the presidential election process set in place in the USA. Hillary Clinton urges her supporters to have an Open Mind going into Trump’s presidency. Current President Obama says he will make the transition as successful as possible.

Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes went to Donald Trump after he received nearly 70,000 more popular votes in the state than Hillary Clinton.

If voters thought Trump would automatically bring about change in Washington D.C., they apparently are leaving it all up to the head of the ticket. Wisconsin voters are returning incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson with 50.2 percent of the state vote, while Democrat challenger Russ Feingold gained support from nearly 47 percent. Incumbents in the House of Representatives got the nod from voters as well.

< Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson (picture-right) withstood a challenge from former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold (D) who wanted his job back.

The balance of power in the House of Representatives remains under Republican rule. The country returned nearly all incumbents, leaving Congress in Republican hands with 241 seats with 194 seats occupied by Democrats when the new Congress is sworn in.

The story was more of the same in Wisconsin. Current Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) returns from the Wisconsin Congressional 1st District with 65% to Ryan Solen’s (D) 30%. Democrat Mark Pocan (69%) against Republican Peter Theron’s 30% in the 2nd Congressional District. Democrat Ron Kind, who ran without opposition, returns to represent the 3rd Congressional District. In the 4th District, Democrat Gwen Moore returns with 77% of the vote.

In the rest of the state, Incumbent Republicans keep their House seats back in Washington D.C., with the exception of District 8. Newcomer, Republican Mike Gallagher (63%) defeated Democrat Tom Nelson (37%). Those incumbent Republicans joining Gallagher in the nation’s capitol are Jim Sensenbrenner (67%) who beat out Democrat Khary Penebaker’s challenge (29%). Republican Glenn Grothman returns from District 6 with 57%, against Democrat Sarah Lloyd with 37%. 7th Congressional District Congressman Sean Duffy is returning with 62% after a challenge from Democrat Mary Hoeft (38%).

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.