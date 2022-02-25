President Biden will return to Wisconsin next week to tout $1 trillion infrastructure law
Biden plans to discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure law will improve economy and transportation needs.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
-
-
Wisconsin politicians, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, react to Russia's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 1:44 AM
Wisconsin politicians have begun to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Second body recovered from rubble of Butch's Bar fire in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 1:06 AM
With all people who were living above the bar now accounted for, the building will be razed. Streets remain closed for a one-block perimeter around it
-
Man who fatally shot woman at downtown Green Bay gas station was National Guard member,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM
In January, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee announced Jaylene Edwards would not be charged in the shooting death of Dominique Wilson.
-
Oneida pastor arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of child pornography possession
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 24, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Rick E. Haberland is the pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church and has served at several other Wisconsin churches.
-
Nearly 1 in 3 Wisconsin residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose; state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM
As part of its regular update, the DHS will now produce data on booster shots.
-
8-year-old girl killed early Thursday in Oconto County crash in town of Abrams
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 10:09 PM
Oconto County Sherriff reported a pickup crashed into a ditch in Abrams, killing an 8-year-old while the driver and an 11-year-old had minor injuries.
-
Records: Suring High School nurse who helped strip-search students expressed concern, was...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM
The nurse told investigators she contacted her supervisor at a clinic the day after the superintendent directed her to help search students.
