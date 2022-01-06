President Biden, Gov. Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff for 92 days in 2021 for dignitaries, tragedies, COVID deaths
President Joe Biden and Governor Tony Evers combined ordered to fly flags at half-staff totaled 92 days throughout 2021.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM
Sean Duffy says he won't run for governor, despite Donald Trump's plea
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM
Duffy, who now lives in New Jersey, told conservative radio show host Jay Weber on Thursday in an interview on WISN-AM he won't be launching a campaign.
GOP leader Devin LeMahieu says Gov. Tony Evers should put more funding to nursing homes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM
The GOP leader of the state Senate said that Gov. Tony Evers should funnel more federal aid to hospitals and nursing homes to combat COVID-19.
After snowstorm, Arctic winds will usher in bitter cold temperatures across state...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Temperatures are expected to reach as low as -15 to -25 degrees in western Wisconsin on Friday before warming up Saturday and dropping again Sunday.
Chappell Elementary, Washington Middle, Minoka-Hill high school program shuts down...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 3:11 AM
Chappell Elementary was the first school in the district to move to online classes this year because of COVID-19.
Wisconsin receives first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments as state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Molnupiravir and Paxlovid will be used to treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. The use of the drug will require a prescription.
Hoping to slow the omicron spread, the Wisconsin Council of Churches recommends churches...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2022 at 11:04 PM
The council operates in an advisory capacity and offers recommendations to its network of more than 2,000 congregations across various denominations.
Brown County elections: 9 candidates for 3 seats on Howard-Suamico School Board; Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2022 at 9:56 PM
Here are the candidates running for school board seats in Green Bay and other districts, with some primaries to be held in February.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to central, northeast Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2022 at 8:07 PM
The storm could bring wind gusts up to 40 mph, causing blowing and drifting and hazardous travel conditions Wednesday.
