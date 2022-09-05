President Biden celebrates union gains during speech at Milwaukee's Laborfest, continues broadside against 'MAGA Republicans'
Noticeably absent from the Summerfest stage was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 5, 2022 at 7:42 PM
5 takeaways from President Joe Biden's speech at Milwaukee Laborfest celebration
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 5, 2022 at 7:35 PM
From jabs at Ron Johnson and MAGA Republicans, to who shared the stage - and who didn't - Joe Biden's Laborfest visit was filled with news.
Golf world, Wisconsin organizations share tributes to Herbert V. Kohler Jr. online...
by Sheboygan Press on September 5, 2022 at 5:58 PM
Professional golfers Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and more took to Twitter to offer their condolences following Kohler's death Saturday.
14 of Wisconsin's best supper clubs, according to readers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM
From Ishnala to Roepke's to Black Otter Supper Club, these supper clubs are some of our readers' favorites across the state.
Business titan Herb Kohler, executive chairman of Kohler Co. who put Wisconsin on the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 5, 2022 at 2:03 PM
Herb Kohler, executive chairman of Kohler Co., died at 83.
UW Health nurses seeking union recognition deliver official notice of strike Sept. 13-16
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM
The purpose of the 10-day notice is to provide for patient safety by allowing UW Health to make preparations such as hiring temporary staff.
Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests through a new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2022 at 4:36 AM
Five free rapid antigen COVID tests are available on the Say Yes! COVID Test website under a new program from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2022 at 3:38 AM
A little more than one-third of Wisconsin residents have received one COVID booster dose,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2022 at 1:46 AM
Average booster doses has steady declined since the state averaged more than 4,000 doses a day in July.
