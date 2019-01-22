Prepare for Winter Driving Conditions Today

Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches are expected Tuesday for locations south of Interstate 90. Amounts of 3 to 6 inches should occur along and north of Interstate 90. Most of the snow will fall from mid-morning Tuesday into the evening. A period of light freezing drizzle will be possible tonight for portions of southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa. The threat for the freezing drizzle will continue Tuesday across portions of northeast Iowa into far southwest Wisconsin. A light glazing of ice will be possible. Roads are expected to become snow covered creating difficult to hazardous driving conditions. The Tuesday evening commute will be impacted by these conditions. Plan now for these travel impacts.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected.

* WHERE…La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DE TAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* AFFECTED AREAS: JUNEAU … LA CROSSE … ADAMS … MONROE

