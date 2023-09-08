Prep Volleyball scores from this weekend
Wonewoc-Center 2 Sparta 1
Wonewoc-Center 2 Black River Falls 0
Wonewoc-Center 2 Altoona 0
Wonewoc-Center 2 Menomonie 0
Wonewoc-Center 2 Nielsville 0 (Qrt-Final)
Wonewoc-Center 2 Mauston 0 (Semi-Final)
Wonewoc-Center 2 Sparta 0 (Championship Match)
Mauston went 3-3 in the Sparta tournament despite being shorthanded as they fell to Wonewoc-Center in the semi-final.
Reedsburg 2 Lodi 1
Reedsburg 2 Darlington 1
Reedsburg 2 Beloit Memorial 0
Reedsburg 2 Praire Du Chien 0
Sauk Prairie 2 Reedsburg 0
Sauk Prairie 2 Reedsburg 0
Source: WRJC.com
-
