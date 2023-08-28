Prep Football Scores

Royall 34 Hillsboro 12

Sparta 44 Mauston 13

Tomah 27 West Salem 14

Westfield 56 Necedah 0

Sauk Prairie 34 Reedsburg 0

Adams-Friendship 35 Nekoosa 13

Wisconsin Dells 35 Black River Falls 0

New Lisbon 22 Iowa-Grant 12

Cashton 55 Independence/Gilmanton 0

La Crosse Aquinas 42 Onalaska Luther 7

Bangor 34 Turtle Lake 20

Brookwood 26 Viroqua 22

8-Man Football

Wonewoc-Center/Weston 74 Menomonee Indian 0

Source: WRJC.com







