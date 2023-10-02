Prep Football Scores from the Weekend

Royall 61 Brookwood 36

Milwaukee Academy of Science 44 Mauston 30

Wisconsin Heights 34 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 3 (8-Man Football)

Onalaska Luther 62 Necedah 8

Wisconsin Dells 42 Wautoma 7

Cashton 46 New Lisbon 6

Poynette 7 Westfield 6

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 18 Hillsboro 14

Baraboo 24 Reedsburg 0

Tomah 35 La Crosse Logan 29

Bangor 48 Ithaca 0

Source: WRJC.com







