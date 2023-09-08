Prep Football Scores from Friday Night

New Lisbon 38 Brookwood 12

Lancaster 56 Mauston 26

La Crosse Logan 27 Reedsburg 12

Sparta 21 Tomah 20

Grantsburg 58 Adams-Friendship 13

Wisconsin Dells 42 Westfield 0

Onalaska Luther 29 Royall 8

Wautoma 21 Poynette 7

Valley Christian 39 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 26 (8-Man Football)

Source: WRJC.com







