Pregúntele a PolitiFact: ¿Qué pasa con la factura de electricidad de Puerto Rico?
Source: Politifacts.com
De Pere man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 1997 sexual abuse of teenager in Appleton
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM
The abuse happened between October and December 1997 in Appleton, according to the criminal complaint. Allegations were reported in June 2021.
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg among big donors to campaign of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM
Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, were among 31 people who gave Evers the maximum $20,000 donation allowed under law.
Governor candidate Tim Michels criticizes Foxconn deal after making millions on the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM
Republican Gov. Candidate Tim Michels criticizes the Foxconn renegotiation and original deal. His company made millions on roads for the project.
Wisconsin governor election updates: Tim Michels' releases economic plan, wants to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
Looking for merchandise for the Bayern-Man City soccer match at Lambeau Field? The...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off July 23 and Lambeau Field and the Packers Pro Shop is stocking related merchandise.
Barn destroyed in blaze but fire departments save nearby house Monday evening in Lawrence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM
A house was saved from a nearby barn fire Monday evening on Lawrence Drive thanks to area fire departments, said Lawrence Fire Chief Kurt Minten.
Lambeau Field a source of Packers football fun over the years, but also concerts and much...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM
Lambeau Field is more than home to the Green Bay Packers. It's played host to other athletic events, concerts and more.
Tim Michels' campaign says mailer promoting nonexistent NRA endorsement was an 'error'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM
Scott Jones, NRA Wisconsin's state director, said the NRA Political Victory Fund has not made any endorsements in the Republican primary for governor.
