Pregnant Woman Cited For OWI in New Lisbon

A Juneau County woman is facing an OWI charge after New Lisbon and Juneau County authorities were alerted to a New Lisbon residence, on August 5th. Marcella Mitcheaux reportedly knocked on the door of the New Lisbon residence before walking to her car which started rolling backwards towards the road. Mitcheaux told the person she wanted authorities to take her to jail so she had a place to sleep. She told the man she was pregnant and intoxicated. Authorities came and smelled alcohol on Mitcheaux. Mitcheaux also reportedly told authorities she had done heroin that night. Mitcheaux was taken to the hospital where a blood draw was conducted.

Source: WRJC.com

