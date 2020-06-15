Predicted surge comes true: Eviction filings jump over 40% in Milwaukee County and state
In the weeks after Gov. Tony Evers’ ban on evictions ended, the number of actions filed has increased more than 40% in Milwaukee County and Wisconsin.
Packers Pro Shop reopens on Monday with new hours, protections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2020 at 8:43 PM
The Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field was closed on March 13 along with the rest of operations. It is the first to reopen to the public.
UW System announces students will return to campuses this fall
by bhague@wrn.com on June 15, 2020 at 6:02 PM
The University of Wisconsin System is planning to have students and staff back on campus for the fall semester. System President Ray Cross says they have been planning and preparing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they open up in person […]
UW-Green Bay will reopen campuses to employees on July 1, welcome students back for fall...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2020 at 5:52 PM
UWGB locations will open July 1 for employees. Campus will have staggered move-in dates for students in Fall 2020.
Sunday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on June 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 240 cases of COVID-19 Sunday. That brings the statewide total to 22,758 since the pandemic began. Recoveries are now at 73%, yet Green County is reporting its first #COVID19 death. Take a look at […]
Cancellation of Vernon County National Night Out
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM
Today, we sadly announce the cancellation of Vernon County National Night Out 2020. This decision did not come lightly for us as our first event was such a huge success. We had big hopes for 2020; however, due to the current […]
The New Lisbon Library is opening for Limited Services
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM
The New Lisbon Library is opening for limited services Monday – Friday from 9-noon and 3-5pm. Curbside pick up will remain available from noon-3. Make an appointment to visit the library by giving them a call at 608-562-3213
Kind Focuses On Paycheck Protection Program
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2020 at 4:15 PM
Rep. Ron Kind (WI-03) and Reps. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15), Anthony Brindisi (NY-22), and John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) introduced bipartisan legislation to expand access to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) […]
Tolpkowski, Maria O’Conner age 82 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2020 at 4:13 PM
Maria O’Connor Tolpkowski, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin died Thursday, June 11, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Friendship.
Hudson, Duncan James of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2020 at 4:10 PM
Duncan James Hudson, son of Ryan and Ashley Hudson of Arkdale, was born/passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
