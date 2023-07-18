Pratt, Kenneth David Age 54 of Colburn
Kenneth David Pratt, age 54, of Colburn, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 at his home surrounded by his dearly loved wife and children.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Interment will be at the Big Flats Cemetery, Town of Big Flats, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Bublitz, Arlene Frederika Age 93
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM
-
Cole, Jeannette (Jan) A. Age 85 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2023 at 3:29 PM
-
Pratt, Kenneth David Age 54 of Colburn
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM
-
Serrerier, Robert P. Age 91 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM
-
Pivotal Health, Prevea Health to offer in-house urgent care visits in Green Bay, Fox...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM
Patients will be able to make an appointment at their home instead of driving to an urgent care or emergency department.
-
Oneida man who spent nearly 18 years in prison sues Milwaukee for wrongful conviction
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Attorneys for Danny Wilber filed a lawsuit alleging that members of the Milwaukee Police Department fabricated evidence against him in a 2004 homicide.
-
Wausau West graduate Jackson Yang tells stories by blending Hmong craftwork with...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM
When he was teenager, Jackson Yang turned his back on Hmong culture. He embraced it anew while studying design at UW-Stout.
-
Oconto County teens charged after fight involving bat, knife in fast-food restaurant...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM
Two Oconto County teenagers are charged after authorities say they attacked a former coworker with a baseball bat and a knife.
-
GOP lawmakers introduce bill to add watermarks to absentee ballots. Clerks say it would...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2023 at 11:58 PM
The measure would require mailed absentee ballots to "contain a watermark that identifies the ballot as an official absentee ballot."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.