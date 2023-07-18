Pratt, Kenneth David Age 54 of Colburn

Kenneth David Pratt, age 54, of Colburn, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 at his home surrounded by his dearly loved wife and children.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Interment will be at the Big Flats Cemetery, Town of Big Flats, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.