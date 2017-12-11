Praise for ‘Dillon’s Law’

The mother of a teen who sparked the push to pass “Dillon’s Law” in Wisconsin says she’s hopeful it will help save more lives. Governor Scott Walker on Monday signed the legislation, which allows trained individuals to carry and administer an EpiPen injection in case of severe allergic reactions. Angel Mueller is the mother of […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.