Prairie Du Sac Man Facing 4th Offense OWI in Juneau County

Steve A Fleming, 68 years of age, from Prairie Du Sac has been arrested by the Wisconsin State

Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

On Aug 1, 2019 a traffic stop was conducted on a Lincoln Town Car for

speeding. The odor of intoxicants was detected. The driver had

three prior OWIs. Standard field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver

was subsequently arrested for operating while under the influence. The driver

was booked into the Juneau County Jail on charges of OWI 4th Offense.

Source: WRJC.com





