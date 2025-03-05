Powerful US storms create blizzard conditions and threaten to spawn more tornadoes
Powerful storms that killed two people in Mississippi and ripped roofs from buildings in a small Oklahoma town are charging across the nation, threatening more communities in the central to eastern United States with wide-ranging weather. Forecasters also are warning…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former high school security guard accused of placing hidden camera in girls’ locker room (MILWAUKEE) A former security guard at a Milwaukee high school is accused of placing a hidden camera in a girls’ locker room. A warrant has […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 5, 2025 at 11:58 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo tallies his 7th triple-double of the season to lead the Bucks past Atlanta – Green Bay’s miserable season ends in the opening round of the Horizon League Tournament – Wisconsin’s Serah Williams named […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 5, 2025 at 8:08 AM
Tariffs by the numbers: Canada is Wisconsin’s leading export destination (UNDATED) New Trump administration tariffs on Wisconsin’s largest trading partners. President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and […]
-
Mile Bluff Gateway Center Open House
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2025 at 5:28 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is excited to announce an Open House to showcase its newly transformed Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building in Mauston. The space has been completely renovated to house Mile Bluff’s Urgent […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 4, 2025 at 9:45 AM
Democratic leaders react to Schimel’s comments on “emotion” driven Supreme Court majority (UNDATED) Comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel aren’t sitting well with Democratic leaders in the Legislature. […]
-
LaPorte, Roselind Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2025 at 4:38 PM
The Mass of Christian Burial for Roselind LaPorte, age 96 of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with Fr. John Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be […]
-
King, Virginia B. Age 72 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2025 at 4:11 PM
Virginia B. King, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2025. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Marsh […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 3, 2025 at 8:32 AM
D.C. think tank calls some Wisconsin in-person early voting locations “unfair” (WASHINGTON DC) A MAGA aligned group says locations of some in-person early voting locations in Wisconsin are “unfair.” That assertion is made in […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/25
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:12 PM
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games D2 Tomah 49 La Crosse Logan 40 Reedsburg 62 Portage 22 D3 Altoona 63 G-E-T 27 (Altoona will travel to Mauston Friday night) Black River Falls 61 Adams-Friendship 25 Denmark 84 Wautoma 18 D4 Necedah […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.