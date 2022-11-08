Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Many observers at Central Count from outside...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM
Wisconsin's 2022 midterm election includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, Congress.
-
Green Bay man killed in head-on crash early Tuesday morning near town of Rockland
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM
First responders arrived to find one of the vehicles 'engulfed in flames,' according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.
-
As domestic violence in Wisconsin surges, shelters unable to keep up with need
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM
Nearly 1 in 6 U.S. domestic violence deaths last year happened in Wisconsin.
-
Absentee voting numbers in Wisconsin soar over the 2018 midterms
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM
By Tuesday, 741,795 people mailed in their absentee ballot or voted in-person in the state, according to data from the Wisconsin Election Commission.
-
Tomah Health Welcomes back In Person Love Light Program
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM
-
Cashton & Bangor Advance to Football State Semi-Finals
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM
-
Wolves Defeated by Macks at State Volleyball Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM
-
Green Bay area, Wisconsin election results
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Nov. 8 Wisconsin election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM
A look at each contested race in Green Bay, with information about the Nov, 8 general election.
