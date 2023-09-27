Powerball jackpot rises to $925 million after another drawing without a big winner

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $925 million after no one beat the immense odds and won the giant prize. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and red Powerball 7. With the latest…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.