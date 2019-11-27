Power outages from storms could continue through Thanksgiving as nearly 50,000 customers in the dark
The winter storm that rolled through Wisconsin on Wednesday downed power lines across the state. Utilities told customers they might be without power through Thanksgiving.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
