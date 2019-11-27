Power outages from storms could continue through Thanksgiving as more than 50,000 customers in the dark
A winter storm carrying just about every kind of precipitation slammed into Wisconsin Tuesday night and into Wednesday. By afternoon it had passed out of the state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Power outages from storms could continue through Thanksgiving as more than 50,000 customer...1 hour ago
- Power outages, flooding follow Thanksgiving week storm that dumped rain, more than 13 inch...2 hours ago
- Diaper-changing stations would have to be available in both men’s and women’s ...3 hours ago
- Wisconsin Deer Harvest Falls by 26 Percent on Opening Weekend of Gun Hunt3 hours ago
- Major Winter Storm System Creating Hazardous Driving Conditions For Thanksgiving3 hours ago
- Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Arrest of Monroe County Deputy4 hours ago
- Man who made Milwaukee acid attack refuses competency evaluation5 hours ago
- Sypher sentenced to life without parole5 hours ago
- Heavy wet snow blankets northwest Wisconsin6 hours ago
- Evers Signs Wisconsin Hemp Bill into Law13 hours ago
- Sen. Petrowski Proposing ‘Lemon Law’ for Farm Equipment13 hours ago
- DNR: Gun Deer Season Off to Slow Start13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.