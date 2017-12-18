POWER OUTAGE: More than 3,000 customers in central Wis. without power

Thousands of customers were without power in central Wisconsin Monday night, according to Alliant Energy. At about 11 p.m. the company said about 3,500 customers were impacted in the Wittenberg, Birnamwood area. No word on what caused the outage. To see the outage map, click HERE.

Source: WAOW.com

