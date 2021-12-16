Power out and trees are down in parts of Brown County after high winds blast the area Wednesday night, Thursday morning
Brown County had more than 1,100 WPS customers without power as of midday Thursday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin weather live updates: Rare December tornadoes touch down in area around...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 10:08 PM
Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day Thursday before subsiding at night, according to the National Weather Service.
-
Why activists in Green Bay are calling for an environmental study of an oil pipeline...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 10:04 PM
Activists gathered Tuesday outside the Army Corps of Engineers office in Green Bay to call for an environmental study of the $2.9M project.
-
What do fluoride and 2020 election have in common? Both are prompting ethics complaint...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 9:55 PM
Green Bay's ethics complaints on fluoride and election integrity to carry heated debates into new year
-
Damage from the powerful windstorm that pushed through Wisconsin Wednesday evening, early...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2021 at 9:32 PM
Powerful winds pushed through Wisconsin Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning causing damage, downing trees and creating power outages
-
ThedaCare, Bellin, Children's Wisconsin will partner to expand access to pediatric...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM
A pediatric partnership between ThedaCare, Bellin Health and Children's Wisconsin aims to bring more readily available services to patients.
-
Power out and trees are down in parts of Brown County after high winds blast the area...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 9:12 PM
Brown County had more than 1,100 WPS customers without power as of midday Thursday.
-
Packers take wait-and-see approach to NFL's global marketing program
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM
Green Bay Packers are waiting to see how the NFL's global marketing plan pans out before committing significant resources to the new initiative.
-
Here's the latest on power outages in Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM
Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day Thursday before subsiding at night, according to the National Weather Service.
-
Menominee County, with 78.5% vaccination rate, continues to have the lowest new COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM
Menominee County, which includes the Menominee Nation Reservation, continues to have the lowest new COVID-19 case rate in Wisconsin.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.