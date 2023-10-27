Poultry companies ask judge to dismiss ruling that they polluted an Oklahoma watershed
A group of poultry producers, including the world’s largest, are asking a federal judge to dismiss his ruling that they polluted an Oklahoma watershed. Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. and the others say in a motion filed Thursday that…
Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day
by Bob Hague on October 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM
Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day nationally and in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsinites consistently do an outstanding job “This this past spring, Wisconsin’s drug takeback was first in the nation […]
Public hearing on bills to increase number of Native American history classes in school,...
by Raymond Neupert on October 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM
At the Capitol on Thursday, the state assembly’s education committee took testimony on several bills about Native American curriculum and students. Oneida Nation Secretary Lisa Liggins spoke in favor of increasing the amount of Native American […]
Assembly committee approves plan to allow unlicensed school superintendents
by Raymond Neupert on October 27, 2023 at 7:01 PM
At the Capitol on Thursday, the State Assembly education committee approved a bill that would allow school districts to hire superintendents who lack an education license. Committee Chair Joel Kitchens of Sturgeon Bay said he heard complaints from […]
Bill places costs of impounding vehicles on reckless drivers
by Bob Hague on October 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM
At the Capitol, legislation would put the costs of impounding the vehicles of reckless drivers on those drivers. State Senator Andre Jacque(R-DePere) said people are fed up with reckless driving. “Being put into harm’s way on a daily […]
Interview with Wonewoc-Centers 1st Ever State Cross Country Qualifier Katie Field
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM
Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball vs Royall (Sectional Semi-Final) Post Game Interviews
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM
Wonewoc-Center Takes Down Rival Royall in Sectional Semi-Final Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM
Wisconsin Republicans support new Speaker Mike Johnson
by Bob Hague on October 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM
Wisconsin’s Republicans in Congress support the new House Speaker. Louisiana’s Mike Johnson opposed certifying the 2000 presidential election and is a close ally of former president Donald Trump. Johnson is a constitutional lawyer and a […]
2023 SCC Volleyball All Conference
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM
