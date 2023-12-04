Potential Child Kidnapping in Vernon County Prevented
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday afternoon, December 1, 2023, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity along US Highway 14, in front of the Cornerstone Christian Academy, rural Viroqua, WI, in the town of Viroqua. At approximately 12:30 PM, during a school recess period, students observed a vehicle traveling north on US Highway 14. The vehicle stopped in front of the school, backed the vehicle south about 350 feet, toward County Road Y, and stopped still in the vicinity of the school. It was reported that a male, dressed in all black colors including gloves and a ski mask, exited the driver’s side door, opened the left, rear door, stood by the rear bumper, and waived or motioned in the direction of a student, age 5. The student walked toward the vehicle until intercepted and returned safely to the school. As the school principal was approaching, the vehicle left traveling north on US Highway 14. The vehicle was described as dark blue, possibly a 2020-2021 [2019-2022] Chevrolet Equinox with chrome, “star-shaped,” wheels. The vehicle may have had dealer license plates or license plates from another state. If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123.
Source: WRJC.com
Advocates testify to make Monarch Wisconsin’s official state butterfly
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Advocates say a bill to designate the Monarch Wisconsin’s official state butterfly is more than just symbolic. Former state treasurer Jack Voight is leading the effort. “Really, the bill is to create more public awareness of the plight […]
Roychowdhury pleads guilty to Madison firebombing – sentencing set for February
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM
A man accused of firebombing the office’s of a Madison anti-abortion group will be sentenced early next year. Twenty-nine-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges of causing damage by means of fire or an […]
Bill would make it easier to prosecute catalytic converter thefts
by Bob Hague on December 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM
At the Capitol, a bill would make it easier to charge people who steal catalytic converters. Representative Nik Rettinger (R-Mukwanago) said right now, it’s challenging. “Prosecutors must undertake the burdensome task of finding a […]
