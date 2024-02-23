Potawatomi leader delivers State of the Tribes address

Thursday’s annual State of the Tribes Address brought attention to issues confronting Wisconsin’s tribal communities. In a briskly paced 20 minute address, Forest County Potawatomi Chair James Crawford highlighted issues that aren’t unfamiliar to communities across the state, including the challenges of attracting and housing workers. “Because tribes are the largest employers in many of […] Source: WRN.com







