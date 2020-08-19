Postmaster General delays changes to USPS, Wisconsin and other states still file lawsuit
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he’s changing course saying he will suspend changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the November election.
The announcement comes as Wisconsin’s Attorney General joined other a handful of other states in filing a federal lawsuit challenging operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service.
DeJoy said his decision means retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain in place and no mail processing facilities will be closed.
Regardless of DeJoy’s announcement Kaul said they will still go through will their legal challenge noting his statements doesn’t change his position.
“The Trump administration’s attack on the USPS shortly before an election in which record-breaking use of mail-in voting will take place must be stopped,” said Kaul in a statement.
“I’m working with other AGs to fight back against this attempt to sabotage fair elections.”
The Postal Service cuts, including reducing or eliminating staff overtime, altering operations at state distribution centers, and removing critical mail sorting equipment, threaten the timely delivery of mail to individuals who rely on the Postal Service for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots, Kaul said.
Congressman Mark Pocan, D-WI, said House Democrats still plan to hold a vote this weekend on a bill that would prohibit changes to the Postal Service until after the election and distribute $25 billion in additional funding to the agency.
“Actions speak louder than words, we are still going to pass a bill to make sure those actions are stopped and figure out how much damage has already been done,” said Pocan.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI, will hold a hearing Friday to discuss the United States Postal Service’s finances and recent delays as millions of Americans opt to vote by mail due to concerns over the coronavirus. Postmaster General DeJoy will be testifying.
Johnson said he wants direct answers from DeJoy about the financial challenges the agency is facing and believes Democrats are overreacting about the changes at USPS.
“This being blown way out of proportion which is why I hope the postmaster general will have the opportunity to lay out the reality of what he’s facing and debunk all this conspiracy theories by Democrats,” said Johnson.
The changes at the Postal Service come as President Donald Trump has continued to claim without evidence that widespread vote-by-mail will lead to a fraudulent election.
“While we’re seeking to protect the postal service through the court system, Congress must also act. Our system of checks and balances is a defense against this kind of abuse of power, and it’s vital for Congress to serve as a check, rather than shrink from responsibility,” Kaul said.
The states’ lawsuit will assert that the Postal Service implemented these drastic changes to mail service nationwide unlawfully and seeks to stop the agency’s service reductions.
Source: WRJC.com
