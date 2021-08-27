Possible COVID19 Exposure at the Juneau County Fair Demo Derby on August 20th
The Juneau County Health Department is reporting a possible COVID19 exposure. It occurred at last Friday’s Demolition Derby at the Juneau County Fair. That took place August 20th in the Juneau County Fair Grandstands between 6pm and 9pm. The exposure is currently not being identified as an outbreak as only one case is being reported from the event. The Juneau County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID19 during their Thursday report.
Source: WRJC.com
