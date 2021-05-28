Possible COVID19 Exposure at Armed Forces Days Camp Douglas Concerts

The Juneau County Health Department reported possible COVID19 exposures taking placed during the Friday Armed Forces Day Concerts in Camp Douglas. The exposure occurred Friday May 21st at a local establishment in Camp Douglas and then into the concert grounds. Attendees of the concert are advised to contact a local health provider if they begin to develop symptoms.

